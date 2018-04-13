 NIRSAL moves to ensure food security - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NIRSAL moves to ensure food security – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

NIRSAL moves to ensure food security
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has entered into a partnership with the world's largest crop chemical producer to ensure food security for Nigeria. Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of
One million smallholder farmers to get discounted seeds, cropping technology – NIRSALPremium Times

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.