NIS Apprehends 67 Migrants from Niger Republic - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

NIS Apprehends 67 Migrants from Niger Republic – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
NIS Apprehends 67 Migrants from Niger Republic
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has arrested 67 irregular migrants from the Republic of Niger. The spokesman of the agency, Mr. Sunday James, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. James said the foreigners were intercepted …
NIS arrests 59 Niger immigrants, others in Nasarawa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!