 NIS Apprehends 67 Migrants from Niger Republic - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NIS Apprehends 67 Migrants from Niger Republic – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

NIS Apprehends 67 Migrants from Niger Republic
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has arrested 67 irregular migrants from the Republic of Niger. The spokesman of the agency, Mr. Sunday James, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. James said the foreigners were intercepted
NIS arrests 59 Niger immigrants, others in NasarawaThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.