NIS repatriates 44 illegal immigrants from Nasarawa State — Nigeria Today

NIS repatriates 44 illegal immigrants from Nasarawa State

Agency reports

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nasarawa State Command has confirmed the repatriation of 44 immigrants living in the state without valid documents.

Mr Aliyu Malik, Comptroller of NIS in the state confirmed the development to newsmen in Lafia, on Friday.

The command had recently arrested 59 immigrants in the state on suspicion that they had fake documents.

Malik however explained that after thorough investigations were carried out, only 15 were certified to have valid documents.

He said that the remaining 44, mostly from Niger Republic had been repatriated to their countries.

“The arrest and repatriation of these immigrants is based on a directive from our hardworking Comptroller General, Muhammed Babandede to checkmate activities of immigrants in the state.

“This is with a view to ensuring that their documents are up to date and they do not play any role in the forthcoming general elections in the state and country at large.

“Nigeriens that have valid documents are free to continue with their legitimate activities,’’ he said.

Malik warned that any foreigner caught voting on election days in any part of the state would be arrested and made to face the law.

“I want to assure you that as a core mandate of NIS, identification and monitoring of foreigners living within the shores of the country will be strictly adhered to’’ he said.

(NAN)

