Nissan eyes bigger East African market with Kenya auto plant — Nigeria Today

Nissan eyes bigger East African market with Kenya auto plant

…Plans to assemble semi-knocked-down kits into 1-ton trucks

…Kenya is keen to develop an auto-manufacturing industry

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. plans to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, bolstering government plans to develop a regional auto-manufacturing hub in East Africa’s biggest economy, Bloomberg reports.

