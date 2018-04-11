 Nissan to Unveil Three Electric Vehicles at Auto China - Sanvada Tech News (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nissan to Unveil Three Electric Vehicles at Auto China – Sanvada Tech News (blog)

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Sanvada Tech News (blog)

Nissan to Unveil Three Electric Vehicles at Auto China
Sanvada Tech News (blog)
Nissan is scheduled to reveal three electric vehicles at this year's Auto China event as part of a lineup which will offer a glimpse into the future and demonstrate the strength of the company and depth within the growing Chinese market. They will
Explorer driving electric Nissan car across Africa arrives in NigeriaThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.