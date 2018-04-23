NITDA Begins Nationwide Cybersecurity Awareness - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

NITDA Begins Nationwide Cybersecurity Awareness – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
NITDA Begins Nationwide Cybersecurity Awareness
Independent Newspapers Limited
Abuja – The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), an agency charged with the mandate of developing and regulating Information Technology (IT) in Nigeria, has kick-started this year's nationwide cybersecurity awareness workshops. A …
NITDA Begins Nationwide Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
NITDA commences cybersecurity awareness
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!