 NLC calls for living wage for vulnerable workers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NLC calls for living wage for vulnerable workers – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

NLC calls for living wage for vulnerable workers
Vanguard
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for a living wage for vulnerable workers in the country. NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call at the National Minimum Wage Public Hearing by the Tripartite Committee in the Federal Capital Territory
Aregbesola, FCT Minister task Nigerian workers on new minimum wageBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Minimum wage: NLC, TUC make fresh demandDaily Post Nigeria
NLC, TUC call for amendment of Minimum Wage ActThe Eagle Online
Independent Newspapers Limited –The Adirondack Daily Enterprise –Daily Trust –North Country Now
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.