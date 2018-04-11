NLC chief, Kano back Buhari’s declaration — Nigeria Today

NLC chief, Kano back Buhari’s declaration

Say controversy unnecessary

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leader, Issa Aremu, has said that the controversy over why the President is contesting or not is unnecessary in as much as he has the constitutional right to seek re-election in 2019.

However, he said workers would also exercise their voting rights based on his performances in office during his first term.Aremu, who is a National Executive Council (NEC) member of the NLC and Secretary-General of the Textiles Workers Union, said in a statement yesterday that it was unnecessary to debate whether he will contest the presidency again, adding that Nigerians are also free to exercise their fundamental rights of voting for political office holders based on their performances while in office.

He said: “The reported announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to seek re-election in 2019 is largely a constitutional matter. For us in the Labour movement, 1999 Constitution of Nigeria allows for two-term tenure for the President if elected, same for governors and legislators.

President Muhammadu Buhari certainly has the right under the 1999 Constitution to seek re-election for second term in office. Same constitution allows all eligible citizens to exercise their rights to vote and be voted for.

“What is also clear is that Labour will also exercise its constitutional rights to vote based on critical assessment of all political office holders with respect to decent work, decent pay, employment, cost of living, security and building of a prosperous, fair, just and united Nigeria.”

In a related vein, Kano State government has said that Buhari’s decision to run for second term in the 2019 elections is a welcomed development.A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, noted that President Buhari’s declaration is a step in the right direction.

Garba said the re-election of Buhari come 2019 would ensure the consolidation of the achievements recorded in the first term of his administration, especially in the areas of economic growth, security, fight against corruption and transparency in government business.

“While Nigeria has got out of recession more stronger, higher level of transparency in government has ensured foreign investments, the administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, coupled with its holistic approach to fighting insurgency, has boosted the country’s image in the international community.

“The strongest support base of the President, the good people of Kano State and the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will ensure the success of Buhari at the polls to consolidate the gains so far made.”

