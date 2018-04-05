NLC laments delay in passage of 2018 budget — Nigeria Today

NLC laments delay in passage of 2018 budget

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lamented the delay in the passage of the 2018 nation’s budget by the National Assembly. According to Peter Ozo-Eson, NLC General Secretary, the continuous delay in the passage of the budget was rather unfortunate. Ozo-Eson told newsmen on Thursday that it was unfortunate that Nigerians were still debating on […]

NLC laments delay in passage of 2018 budget

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

