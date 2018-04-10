NLC paid dealer billions for State land, MPs told - The Standard — Nigeria Today

NLC paid dealer billions for State land, MPs told – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
NLC paid dealer billions for State land, MPs told
The Standard
The National Land Commission (NLC) could have irregularly paid Sh1.5 billion to a firm for land belonging to the Government. This emerged yesterday when the National Assembly Lands committee chaired by Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai visited Ruaraka High …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!