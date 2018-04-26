NLO banishes Mighty Jets Feeders FC to Abuja over violence - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

NLO banishes Mighty Jets Feeders FC to Abuja over violence – The Eagle Online
NLO banishes Mighty Jets Feeders FC to Abuja over violence
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match officers were allegedly beaten during the ill-fated encounter which ended 2-1 in the favour of the host team. By The Eagle Online On Apr 26, 2018. Share. The heavy hammer from Nationwide League One fell …
Mighty Jets Feeders FC banished to Abuja over violence
