NMA dissociates self from JOHESU strike - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 NMA dissociates self from JOHESU strike - Vanguard
NMA dissociates self from JOHESU strike – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018


NMA dissociates self from JOHESU strike
Says action is unacceptable. BY: Victoria Ojeme & Ene Ocheme. ABUJA- The Nigerian Medical Association Tuesday disassociated itself from the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), a conglomerate of several health care associations in
