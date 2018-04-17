NMA lauds Zamfara for recruiting more doctors, nurses — Nigeria Today

NMA lauds Zamfara for recruiting more doctors, nurses

The Nigeria Medical Association ( NMA ) in Zamfara has commended the state government for the recent recruitment of 100 doctors and 324 nurses in the state.

The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Kehinde Williams, who gave the commendation at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday, said the development would address the shortage of health personnel in the state.

“We appreciate the state government for upgrading the Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, and the renovation of Farida General Hospital.

“The state government also upgraded some general hospitals in some local government areas and the government effectively managed the recent meningitis outbreak.

“There is also the launching of emergency ambulance system and improvement of performances of the state Hospital Service Management and the Primary Healthcare Development Agency,” he said.

Williams said the NMA as a critical player in the health industry would continue to alert the relevant authorities on the need for improvement in the healthcare system.

NAN

