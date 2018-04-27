Nnamdi Kanu: Stop witch-hunt against Chidoka, Abaribe—IPOB - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nnamdi Kanu: Stop witch-hunt against Chidoka, Abaribe—IPOB – Vanguard
Nnamdi Kanu: Stop witch-hunt against Chidoka, Abaribe—IPOB
By Vincent Ujumadu. AWKA—INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday asked the federal government to stop what it called the ongoing witch hunt against former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia …
