 Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Demands His Corpse For Burial — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Demands His Corpse For Burial

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The family spokesman, Emma Kanu, told Daily Sun that the federal government should release Nnamdi’s corpse to them so as to give him a befitting burial. Emma said ever since the IPOB leader disappeared last year, when his home was raided by the military, the family had always feared for his life. “Now that it […]

The post Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Demands His Corpse For Burial appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.