 NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the season, says coach - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the season, says coach – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the season, says coach
Vanguard
Benin – The handlers of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, say the team is ready for the 2017/2018 season of the Nigeria National League (NNL). The Head Coach of the club, Baldwin Bazuaye, gave the assurance following the club's Sunday friendly win against
NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the seasonThe Eagle Online

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.