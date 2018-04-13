NNPC boss, Maikanti speaks on Nigerians buying fuel above N145 — Nigeria Today

NNPC boss, Maikanti speaks on Nigerians buying fuel above N145

Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, GMD, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has cautioned Nigerians against buying petrol above government approved price of N145 from filling stations. Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Lagos on Thursday, Maikanti said there was no shortage of petroleum products, as such, people should buy at the right […]

