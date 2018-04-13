 NNPC boss, Maikanti speaks on Nigerians buying fuel above N145 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NNPC boss, Maikanti speaks on Nigerians buying fuel above N145

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, GMD, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has cautioned Nigerians against buying petrol above government approved price of N145 from filling stations. Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Lagos on Thursday, Maikanti said there was no shortage of petroleum products, as such, people should buy at the right […]

NNPC boss, Maikanti speaks on Nigerians buying fuel above N145

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.