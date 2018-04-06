 NNPC, Nigerian Academy of Engineers to Raise Standard of Engineering, Technology — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NNPC, Nigerian Academy of Engineers to Raise Standard of Engineering, Technology

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

· As Baru restates commitment to grow LPG market The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to collaborate with the Nigerian academy of Engineers to raise the standard of Engineering and Technology in the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who disclosed this while receiving members of the Nigerian Academy of Engineers who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja noted that the corporation had a record of supporting the development of engineering and technology in the country through its various corporate social responsibility programmes like the annual national quiz competition for science students in the country.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.