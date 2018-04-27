NNPC Official Tells Senate, Stopping 'Subsidy' Will Create Massive Fuel Scarcity - The Whistler NG — Nigeria Today

NNPC Official Tells Senate, Stopping ‘Subsidy’ Will Create Massive Fuel Scarcity – The Whistler NG
|
The Whistler NG
|
NNPC Official Tells Senate, Stopping 'Subsidy' Will Create Massive Fuel Scarcity
The Whistler NG
An official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has informed the Senate that any attempt to stop the payment of subsidy, will result in scarcity of the product. The Senate, during plenary on Thursday, asked the Corporation to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!