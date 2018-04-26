NNPC set to secure more fund for NPDC’s physical assets — Nigeria Today

NNPC set to secure more fund for NPDC’s physical assets
The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has assured of the corporation’s commitment to securing funding for the completion of a new head office of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). The project is one of the flagship upstream subsidiary companies of the corporation, the NNPC said in a…
The post NNPC set to secure more fund for NPDC’s physical assets appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!