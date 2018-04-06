NNPC Signs Contract Agreements for 614km AKK Project — Nigeria Today

NNPC Signs Contract Agreements for 614km AKK Project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has executed contracts for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing for Lots 1&3 of the 40inch x 614km Ajaokuta – Kaduna – Kano gas pipeline and stations with a consortium of indigenous and Chinese companies under a 100 per cent contractor financing model. This is contained in a press statement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC. Under the terms of contract, Lot 1 with total length of 40inch x 200km stretching from Ajaokuta to Abuja Terminal Gas Station was awarded to the OilServe/Oando Consortium.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

