NNPC Strives for Greater Efficiency in Operations of Retail Outlets — Nigeria Today

NNPC Strives for Greater Efficiency in Operations of Retail Outlets

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said its downstream retail subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, was activating fresh measures to optimize operational efficiency in the delivery of petroleum and allied products to customers across the country. This is contained in a press sattement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division. The corporation stated that the measures would entail closer scrutiny and supervision of the operations of NNPC mega and affiliate retail outlets strategically clustered in major cities and towns throughout the country.

