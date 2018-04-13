NNPC Subsidiary, NETCO, Posts N3.257bn Profit for 2017 Financial Year — Nigeria Today

NNPC Subsidiary, NETCO, Posts N3.257bn Profit for 2017 Financial Year

…Declares Highest Dividend of N750million to Shareholders The National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) has recorded a profit before tax of N3.257 billion for 2017 financial year. The breakdown shows that the company’s revenue increased by 122 per cent from N10.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

