NNPC to Secure More Fund for NPDC World Class Head Office — Nigeria Today

NNPC to Secure More Fund for NPDC World Class Head Office

… As Baru Inspects Complex The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has assured of the corporation’s commitment to securing funding for the completion of a new head office of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), one of the flagship upstream subsidiary companies of the corporation. This is contained in a press statement, signed by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

