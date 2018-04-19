NNPC’s Burden: Oil Market And Appropriate Pricing Of Products — Nigeria Today

NNPC’s Burden: Oil Market And Appropriate Pricing Of Products
Alvin Toffler (1928 – 2016), the father of ‘Future Shock’ in discussing transformation wrote in The Adaptive Corporation that: Even the best strategies seldom take into account more than a few of the consequences that flow from them. In real life, the decision-maker must continually adjust to those consequences, and, in doing so, deviate from […]
The post NNPC’s Burden: Oil Market And Appropriate Pricing Of Products appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!