'No body, no injuries' after firearm discharged near Madikizela-Mandela's home - News24 — Nigeria Today

‘No body, no injuries’ after firearm discharged near Madikizela-Mandela’s home – News24
|
News24
|
'No body, no injuries' after firearm discharged near Madikizela-Mandela's home
News24
These were the words of Minister of Police Bheki Cele on Saturday night following reports that there was a dead body found near the home of the late Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Earlier in the day police said they were investigating an incident that …
Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
Body found near Winnie's home after MKMVA shooting
WATCH: Cele says no body found near Mama Winnie home
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!