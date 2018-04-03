No confidence motion in Trollip to be debated next week - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

No confidence motion in Trollip to be debated next week – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
No confidence motion in Trollip to be debated next week
Eyewitness News
Special council proceedings which were meant to deal with the matter last week descended into in chaos. Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: @AtholT/Twitter. Athol Trollip · Athol Trollip no confidence motion · PE mayor Athol Trollip. Email …
Special council meeting for motion against Trollip to resume next week
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!