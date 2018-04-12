No controversy over lifting Oando ‘s technical suspension, says SEC — Nigeria Today

No controversy over lifting Oando ‘s technical suspension, says SEC

The Secuties and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) yesterday clarified that there was no controversy over the lifting of the suspension on trading in the shares of Oando Plc.

The SEC also explained why it directed the Nigerian Stock Exchange ( NSE ) to lift the technical suspension placed on the shares of Oando Plc.

There were reports that trading in the shares resumed on Wednesday, halted and then resumed this leading to confusion among capital market watchers.

Trading on Oando shares had been frozen for six months after SEC ordered the suspension to probe alleged insider trading and the oil company’s shareholding structure.

However, the capital market regulator said it’s directive for trading to resume in Oando shares remained sacrosanct.

Speaking to journalists on the development yesterday in Abuja, the Acting Director-General, SEC, Dr Abdul Zubair said that the suspension on the company’s shares was done in the interest of the market.

He said before the decision was reached, the management of Oando as well as the umbrella body of all shareholders’ union in the company visited the commission and made written submissions for the suspension to lifted.

It said that the decision to lift the suspension was sequel to the withdrawal of all litigations by the company and shareholders challenging the suspension. The suspension of shares from trading on the floor of the NSE was usually for a short period, that of Oando extended beyond the normal period owing to litigations instituted by the shareholders and Oando.

According to him, “as a result of the court cases, the commission as a law abiding agency of government was constrained to continue with the forensic audit or lift the suspension. However with the withdrawal of the suit in February, the forensic audit has resumed while the technical suspension has been lifted.”

the independent forensic audit by Deloitte Dr Abdul Zubair said is ongoing and the preliminary result is expected any time soon. The presentation of the preliminary findings of Deloitte he said, will not be the end of the forensic audit as Deloitte is required to be independent and unlimited by time to carry out a thorough audit.

“The shares of Oando Plc were placed on technical suspension in October 2017 upon the announcement of forensic audit which aimed to protect investors as a short term measure.

“Suspensions are typically intended for a short period to ensure market stability and thereafter lifted to allow market dictates. However, the suspension of the shares of Oando plc was prolonged due to several litigations by Oando and other shareholders contesting the propriety of the forensic audit and technical suspension. All “Litigations have now been withdrawn,

Zubair said contrary to speculations that there was a disagreement between SEC and the NSE in the process of lifting the suspension, the commission is not in dispute with any agency and that the Commission was aware that its letter directing the “immediate” lifting of suspension was subject to the 48 hours rules of the capital market.

