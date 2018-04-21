‘No Criminal Suspicion’ in Avicii Death – Police — Nigeria Today

There is “no criminal suspicion” in the death of star DJ Avicii, according to a source in Oman’s police force.

The source said two post-mortem examinations had been conducted and “we absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion of death”.

The 28-year-old DJ and music producer was found dead in Oman’s capital Muscat, his publicist said on Friday.

The Swedish star, whose real name was Tim Bergling, scored two UK number one singles and had collaborated with artists including Madonna and Coldplay.

Avicii was best known for his singles Wake Me Up, Hey Brother and Levels.

He was considered a pioneer of contemporary electronic dance music and a rare DJ capable of a worldwide arena tour.

He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations.

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP Avicii (01).

The DJ had suffered with acute pancreatitis, which was partly blamed on excessive drinking.

After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he cancelled a series of shows in an attempt to recover.