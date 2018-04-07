No division in APC – Kalu — Nigeria Today

No division in APC – Kalu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Orji Kalu, said on Saturday there is no division in the party.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, stated this during his visit to the Deji of Akure.

He said all arms of the party had agreed to work together.

Kalu said: “The National Executive Committee of the party only asked Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, the APC National Chairman, to act since elections are approaching.

“Oyegun himself never asked for tenure elongation and that is the truth.

“But President Muhammadu Buhari said everything must be done according to constitution of the party.”

According to him, the party will hold its congress and every member of the party has right to contest.

The ex-governor, however, applauded the President’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the country, saying he has done well.

“I score President Buhari 89 per cent on security because Boko Haram almost took Abuja before he came to power and some of the equipment meant to tackle insecurity is being purchased now.

“Gradually, we are getting there,” he said.

He cautioned Nigerians, especially those at helms of affairs to guard their utterances that could endanger the peace of the country.

“It is unfortunate that some utterances emanating from some leaders are not well guarded.

“If we know what happened to Rwanda, people will not be making such mistake but preach peace.

“There is no good Miyetthi Allah member that will kill his fellow Nigerians. We have been living with northerners for long without problem,” he added.

NAN

The post No division in APC – Kalu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

