 No Double Salary, I Only Received Top-Up – Rashid Pelpuo - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

No Double Salary, I Only Received Top-Up – Rashid Pelpuo – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

No Double Salary, I Only Received Top-Up – Rashid Pelpuo
Peace FM Online
Dr Rashid Pelpuo, a former Minister of State in charge of Public Private Partnership during the erstwhile Mahama administration, has refuted allegations that he received double salary as minister and MP. Dr Pelpuo, who was invited by the Criminal
I only received top up not double salary – Rashid PelpuoGhanaCrusader (press release)
CID grills 3 MPs over double salary scandalGhanaWeb
Double salary saga: 3 more former ministers meet CIDGraphic Online
YEN.COM.GH
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.