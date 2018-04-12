No electronic voting in 2019 – INEC Chairman

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission will not deploy electronic voting in 2019 general elections.

He made the disclosure yesterday during a media briefing after a 3-day international conference of Election Management Bodies, EMBs of West and Southern African Development commission, SADC countries, in Abuja.

The Chairman said though, technology has come to stay in the conduct of elections in the regions.

“The brainstorming was to look at the adoption of technology in all the areas of electoral process and how to provide secure platform for the transmission of election results without hindrance.”

“We are to deploy technology within our various legal framework within the regions, election is not just about technology, it is about the confidence of the people in the electoral process.” he said

Prof. Yakubu, speaking further said; “we are not deploying electronic voting for 2019, but we are doing electronic collating and transmission of results. We have made it possible for citizens to participate effectively, elections are going beyond the capacity of electoral commission to manipulate”

He stated that the essence of the conference was to enable mutually beneficial discussions and strategy, “it was to enable us share experience” he added.

In her own remarks, Advocate Notemba Tjipuena, Chairperson Electoral commission of Namibia, who also doubles as the Chairperson Electoral Forum SADC, said Namibia been the first country to deploy technology in electoral process in Africa, was able to do so due to direct process of consultations to improve the efficiency of its electoral process.

“Every country has to go through their own process, no one shoe fits all approach. Every country will have to study and see where and how to deploy technology in its electoral process.”

She stated that the reasons behind the deployment of technology in the electoral process, is to facilitate the credibility of elections, so as to build the confidence of the people in the entire system.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

