No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years
A volcano in southern Japan erupted for the first time in 250 years on Thursday, spewing steam and ash hundreds of metres into the air, as authorities warned locals not to approach the mountain. Published: 13:40 , Refreshed: 13:24; Pulse News Agency …
