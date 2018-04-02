No Going Back On Making Lagos Waterways Safe – Ambode — Nigeria Today

No Going Back On Making Lagos Waterways Safe – Ambode

Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday said that his administration will make the right investment in the coastline asset of the state to make it cleaner and safer to boost water transportation and tourism. Ambode, who said this at the 2018 edition of the annual Lagos Boat Regatta held at the Lagoon Waterfront in […]

The post No Going Back On Making Lagos Waterways Safe – Ambode appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

