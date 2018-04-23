No going back on restructuring-Gani Adams — Nigeria Today

No going back on restructuring-Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Gani Adams, has again emphasized the urgent need to restructure the

country, saying it is the only way that it can survive.

Speaking at a grand reception organised for him by the Ondo State Government, at the weekend in

Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Aare Onakakanfo said Nigeria is going through various crisis today

because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring.

According to him, if the country is restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality

of security, the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians will stop automatically.

He was also of the opinion that if the country is restructured equitably, the current revenue sharing

formula in which the federal government collects 52.72 percent of centrally collected revenue in the

federation account, leaving state and local governments with 26.72 or 20.60 percent will stop.

Also, no state financial commissioner will be going to Abuja every month to collect pittance in the name

of monthly allocation.

