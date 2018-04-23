No going back on restructuring-Gani Adams — Nigeria Today

No going back on restructuring-Gani Adams
Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Gani Adams, has again emphasized the urgent need to restructure the
country, saying it is the only way that it can survive.
Speaking at a grand reception organised for him by the Ondo State Government, at the weekend in
Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Aare Onakakanfo said Nigeria is going through various crisis today
because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring.
According to him, if the country is restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality
of security, the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians will stop automatically.
He was also of the opinion that if the country is restructured equitably, the current revenue sharing
formula in which the federal government collects 52.72 percent of centrally collected revenue in the
federation account, leaving state and local governments with 26.72 or 20.60 percent will stop.
Also, no state financial commissioner will be going to Abuja every month to collect pittance in the name
of monthly allocation.
