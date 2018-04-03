No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge — Nigeria Today

No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

It seems that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have come to the end of their lifespan, after Samsung removed both devices from its list of models that will receive regular updates from the manufacturer.

The post No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

