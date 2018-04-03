No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge — Nigeria Today

No more security updates for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge
It seems that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have come to the end of their lifespan, after Samsung removed both devices from its list of models that will receive regular updates from the manufacturer.
