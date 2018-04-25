No National ID, No International Passport – Immigration Tells ‘Travel Seeking’ Nigerians — Nigeria Today

No National ID, No International Passport – Immigration Tells ‘Travel Seeking’ Nigerians

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) announced that henceforth, Nigerians who do not have national identity card number will no longer be eligible for international passport.

The NIS comptroller general, Mohammed Babandede, stated this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 4th annual meeting of the ID4Africa movement hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

According to Babandede, the development was part of the efforts to streamline the databases of all government institutions and agencies.

He said the streamlining of the nation’s data system became necessary not just for security reasons, but also to aid economic and social planning.

His words: “Based on the president’s directive, we have committed to linking up with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure that henceforth, when filling your passport details, you must produce your NIN number. “We have also provided office space for NIMC in all our establishments nationwide. We are glad to also invite NIMC to all our foreign missions.”

According to him, through constant reforms, the immigration service has eliminated the era of multiple passport owners in the country.”

“In the past, when you buy food in restaurants abroad you will lose your passport and get another one. But today we have a single database; we are in 87 locations, including our 37 foreign missions,” he said.

