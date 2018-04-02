 No Political Godfather Made Me Governor –Duke — Nigeria Today
No Political Godfather Made Me Governor –Duke

Erstwhile Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, said at the weekend that no political godfather, within or outside the state, played a prominent role in his emergence as governor in 1999. He reportedly served as governor when political godfathers were largely responsible for emergence of president, governors or any other political office holders. He was […]

