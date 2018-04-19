No political party has verified INEC’s voters register since 2011- Civil Society — Nigeria Today

No political party has verified INEC’s voters register since 2011- Civil Society
A civil society organisation, Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), says no political party or individual has bothered to verify the voters register provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) since 2011. ISDMG’s Executive Director, Dr Chima Amadi, who briefed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said that there would be no credible elections without […]
