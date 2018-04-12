‘No Shade’ to open BUFF 2018  — Nigeria Today

‘No Shade’ to open BUFF 2018

Organisers of the 2018 British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) are set to launch BUFF Originals movie platform with the release of ‘No Shade’, on June 5, 2018, at the Rio Cinema, 107 Kingsland High Street, London.

The premiere will be followed by questions and answer session with cast, crew.

Produced by Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe and directed by Clare Anyiam-Osigwe who makes her directorial debut, ‘No Shade’ tells the story of Jade, a successful freelance photographer who is hopelessly in love with her best friend of 10 years, bar manager Danny. She discovers through several challenging encounters both personally and professionally that the one thing keeping them from happy ever after is her inherent beauty – her complexion and skin tone; her shade.

The cast include: Adele Oni, Kadeem Pearse, Clare Anyiam-Osigwe, Algie Salmon-Fattahian, Jade Asha, Sharea Samuels, Zephryn Taitte, Fred Lancaster, Shone Romulus, Paula Masterton, Justin Chinyere, Joel Grizzle, Lonyo Engele, Tenisha White, Chris Preddie , Veronica Jean Trickett, Joanna Eluka, Kele Le Roc and Judith Jacob.

Told through the prism of love, relationships, dating and marriage, ‘No Shade’ provides a raw perspective on the issue of colourism and what happens when looking for love in the right place, goes wrong.

On the movie Clare Anyiam-Osigwe, stated. “I made this film because it was something that was constantly coming to my attention; from friends, clients, colleagues and in the media. It was like the brown elephant in the room that everyone can see and feel out of their peripheral vision, but didn’t want to acknowledge.”

Clare Anyiam-Osigwe founded JoClare PR with her sister and is married to BUFF founder Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe. Clare’s also the founder of the Premae Skin Care Company.

