No Sugar Daddy Sponsoring Me” – Actress Sotayo Sobola Defends Source Of Wealth — Nigeria Today

No Sugar Daddy Sponsoring Me” – Actress Sotayo Sobola Defends Source Of Wealth

Tayo Sobola who many believe is living beyond her means has come under fire for always flaunting expensive things on the social media.

The actress whose earning per movie is less than 100,000 is currently on vacation in the UK recently spoke to The Entertainer about the source of her wealth.

Her words: “I am a very hard-working person and everybody who knows me can attest to that.

I’m always thinking of fresh ideas and I’m always on the move. I am usually so busy that I don’t even have time to consider what anybody is saying somewhere. “There have been lots of untrue things written about me but I have just decided not to react.

I keep my eyes on my goals and I keep moving. Those who want to talk can keep doing that while we soar.” “By now, you should know that most actors don’t survive on acting fees alone. There are a lot of other things involved.

In the industry, there are endorsements, appearances and other services you can render with your brand. “You can also engage in other businesses outside the entertainment industry. Though the economic situation of the country is not so good, there are lots of opportunities out there. You just have to open your eyes.”

