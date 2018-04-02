Nobody can kill Ogoni political dream — Abe — Nigeria Today

Nobody can kill Ogoni political dream — Abe

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has said that no individual can kill the dream of Ogoni people.

Abe, Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, further assured members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State that the party will not be allowed to die.

Abe spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the family of a chieftain of the party, late Gideon Barika, who was APC Chairman for Ward 9, Bunu in Tai Local Government Area, said: “More importantly, I am here to let people know that APC in Tai cannot die and to tell our people that the dream of Rivers people and the dream of Ogoni people in the politics of Rivers State can also not die.

“Individuals cannot kill dreams, it is God that kills dreams and he is the only one who can destroy a dream if we have a dream, our own obligation as a people is to work towards what we believe in and we are working towards what we believe. So I came here to encourage the party.

“We are in politics, anybody is free to go to anywhere he wants to, but when you are going there, you cannot force everybody to go with you. Where your mind is, there you shall be found also. Where our own mind is, that is where we shall be found.”

