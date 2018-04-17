Nobody gives me credit for conducting the freest elections – Babangida | WATCH — Nigeria Today

Nobody gives me credit for conducting the freest elections – Babangida | WATCH

Former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida has said he isn’t given enough credit for conducting the freest elections in Nigeria. Speaking at an interview with Channels TV, IBB discussed the annulled 1993 elections. The June 12, 1993, elections, often regarded as the freest and fairest elections in the history of Nigeria, had M.K.O. Abiola of the Social […]

The post Nobody gives me credit for conducting the freest elections – Babangida | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

