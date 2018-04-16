NOHIL Post Basic Nursing 4-week Refresher Courses 2018/2019. — Nigeria Today

NOHIL Post Basic Nursing 4-week Refresher Courses 2018/2019.

NOHIL Post Basic Nursing 4-week Refresher Courses 2018/2019. National Orthopaedic Hospital (NOHIL) Post Basic Nursing 4-week Refresher Courses for the 2018/2019 academic session. Applications are suitably invited from suitably and qualified members of the public, to participate in the 2018/2019 admission process of the National Orthopaedic Hospital post Basic nursing programme. NOHIL 4-WEEK REFRESHER COURSE …

The post NOHIL Post Basic Nursing 4-week Refresher Courses 2018/2019. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

