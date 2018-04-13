Nollywood Actor, Segun Ogungbe Celebrates First Wife, Second Wife Joins — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actor, Segun Ogungbe Celebrates First Wife, Second Wife Joins

Segun Ogungbe celebrated his first wife Atinuke’s birthday yesterday.

His second wife, Omowunmi Ajiboye who was once Atinuke’s best friend before marrying Segun also joined in the celebration to prove haters wrong.

Source – Yabaleftonline

