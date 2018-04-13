 Nollywood Actor, Segun Ogungbe Celebrates First Wife, Second Wife Joins — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actor, Segun Ogungbe Celebrates First Wife, Second Wife Joins

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Segun Ogungbe celebrated his first wife Atinuke’s birthday yesterday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

His second wife, Omowunmi Ajiboye who was once Atinuke’s best friend before marrying Segun also joined in the celebration to prove haters wrong.

Source – Yabaleftonline

The post Nollywood Actor, Segun Ogungbe Celebrates First Wife, Second Wife Joins appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.