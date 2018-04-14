Nollywood Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Reveals The Craziest Thing A Female Fan Has Done For Him — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actor, Yomi Fabiyi Reveals The Craziest Thing A Female Fan Has Done For Him
Fast rising actor, Yomi Fabiyi lost his beloved mother recently. But much as he still feels the pain of her demise, he takes solace in the advice she gave him while alive.
In an online chat with the thespian, he talked about how his late mother’s advice has continued to sustain him in his career. He also spoke about the day a desperate female fan offered him free sex.
When asked about the craziest thing a female fan has done to him, he replied:
A young lady once walked up to me that she wants to be my slut for free. She dragged me to a dark corner and gave me a kiss with her body shaking.
