Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Celebrates 13year old Daughter — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Celebrates 13year old Daughter

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie who is one of does celebrities that does not like exposing his family as far as social media took to his page to celebrate the birthday of her lovely daughter Danielle Yul-Edochie, who turned 13 years of age today.

The loving and caring dad, Yul wrote some few words of prayers to celebrate his little madam, “My daughter turned 13 today. Happy birthday to you, Miss Cutie Cute, Danielle Yul-Edochie. You will live many more years in God’s grace and protection. You will be a blessing to the world. You will be greater than your father. AMEN!”

Guys and fans should be careful with the actor daughter because Igbo men don’t joke with the first daughters so men.

