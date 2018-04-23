Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade narrowly escapes death — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade narrowly escapes death

Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade has narrated a life threatening experience she encountered as she traveled from Lagos to Ilorin.

According to the beautiful actress, she escaped death on getting to Ogbomoso, en route Ilorin, as a result of a reckless truck driver who suddenly swerved in her direction.

With the photos of the two men who assisted her when she was in dire need of help, she acknowledged that God has a purpose for sparing her life. Though he lost her tyres and her vehicle is under repair and she is grateful for a second chance at life,the beautiful lady dropped a message for the government as regards the roads people ply while travelling to ensure others don’t go through a major accident like she did

Read the story below;

One of the scariest moments of my life.

I started my journey back to Lagos from Ilorin at 4:00am. An hour into the journey, I arrived at Ogbomosho on a narrow road. All of a sudden, a trailer coming on high speed with full headlight swarved towards me. My heart skipped several beats! I thought that’s it! Trying to avoid getting hit, I drove off the small road and boom! My tyre was gone. It took me a while to get myself together, came out to check the damage. It was dark, no streetlights. I was scared! My mind went blank. I thought of the worst.

Summoned enough courage to get out of my car for the 2nd time to ask travelers for assistance. None stopped! Some slowed down but where to scared to stop as it was still dark. Finally! A trailer stopped and reluctantly decided to help. It would take 3 hours to take the tyre off. Eventually, it was removed.

These 2 men saved me!

Abbey to the Left said he’s conscience wouldn’t have allowed him to drive off!

I guess my job on this earth isn’t completed yet. Thank you to everyone to checked up on me.

Special thank you to @peterucomedy1 for making sure the tyre was replaced.

Simple things can be avoided. Their is an ongoing (well it has been spotted for years) road construction that can be completed. When simple contracts are awarded, please let’s get them done. Stop using Government funds to fund your lifestyles. How can one of the Richest countries in Africa not have good roads, or simple amenities like Streetlights? All these money y’all eating, cannot be taken to your grave when you’re no more.

To those in power, please do the needful. Make Nigeria a better Country. A road wide enough to only contain a trailer been shared by other cars?

