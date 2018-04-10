Nollywood Actress Liz Anjorin Bags Islamic Chieftaincy — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Actress Liz Anjorin Bags Islamic Chieftaincy



Lagos born Nollywood actress Liz Anjorin who marked her birthday some days ago was honoured by an Islamic group headed Lagos-based cleric Shiek Olarenwaju Alufilani.

Her new Islamic title, Borokini Adini was delivered to her in a letter format.

The nollywood actress who converted to Islam in 2013 said she is experiencing true love from her newly found faith than when she was a non-practicing Christian.

Sharing these photos on instagram, she wrote:

Real people with real love. You will never go hungry till enternity. How can I thank you my family in Islam? They gave me an award and this huge gift. My Sugar Daddy (ALLAHU) will bless you beyond your expectation. #Nadwat

The post Nollywood Actress Liz Anjorin Bags Islamic Chieftaincy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

