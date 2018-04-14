Nollywood Loses Another Famous Actor, Tony Aleg “Green Onins” (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Loses Another Famous Actor, Tony Aleg “Green Onins” (Photo)

The Nigerian film industry has lost another icon who has contributed immensely to the local industry, with the news still developing.

Tony Aleg who is popuarly regarded as ‘Green Onions’ has passed away amidst tears.

It would be recalled the actor acted one one of the most popular movies including in those days that he made this statement as a character, ‘Green Onions’.

The cause of his demise is yet to be clearly ascertained but condolence messages have been circulated on social media.

